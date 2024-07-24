Meta AI's new Imagine Me feature creates images based on a photo of you and text prompts

Meta yesterday announced the new Llama 3.1 family of open-source foundation models, delivering state-of-the-art performance in several key benchmarks. Alongside this release, Meta also unveiled several updates to Meta AI, its personal digital assistant available across Meta services like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Meta AI's availability has expanded to 22 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Cameroon. It now supports additional languages: French, German, Hindi, Hindi-Romanized Script, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The new "Imagine Me" feature, now in beta in the US, allows you to create images based on your photo and a prompt like "Imagine me as an astronaut" or "Imagine me as royalty." This feature utilizes Meta's cutting-edge personalization model. US-based Meta AI users can simply type "Imagine Me" in the chat to access it.

Meta AI now enables users to effortlessly edit photos with new AI capabilities, easily adding or removing objects and making modifications. Next month, a new "Edit with AI" button will streamline photo editing using AI.

You could say “Imagine a cat snorkeling in a goldfish bowl” and then decide you want it to be a corgi. So you’d simply write “Change the cat to a corgi” to adjust the image.

Users will soon be able to create AI-generated images within feeds, stories, comments, and messages across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Meta's new Llama 405B model now powers the Meta AI experience on WhatsApp and meta.ai, allowing users to ask complex queries, get coding assistance, and understand scientific concepts through expert instruction.

Meta AI is already available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and it will roll out on Meta Quest next month in the US and Canada as an experimental feature.

Meta also committed to updating Meta AI every two weeks, bringing new features to users worldwide.

Source: Meta