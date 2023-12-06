Meta releases new AI image generator for web and its social media apps

​After Google's Gemini AI model, Meta has launched a new web-based AI image generator called "Imagine with Meta" that allows users to create images from prompts. Similar to popular tools like DALL-E and Midjourney, Imagine with Meta is powered by the Emu image generation diffusion model and creates high-resolution images from text prompts.

The tool is free for users in the US and generates up to four images per prompt. According to Meta, the goal is to provide an experience for more playful creation outside messaging apps, where similar AI generation tools have previously been offered.

Also, the new Reimagine feature for Instagram and Messenger allows friends to build on each other's images in real time. A visual response is created when one person sends a text prompt to Meta AI's image generator. Others in the group chat can then touch and hold the image to add their own twist with a new text prompt.

However, Meta image generation tools have faced controversies over racially biased image stickers. To address such issues, Meta says it will begin adding invisible watermarks to images generated by Imagine with Meta. These watermarks will be generated by an AI model and detectable by a corresponding model to increase content transparency.

In the coming weeks, we’ll add invisible watermarking to the imagine with Meta AI experience for increased transparency and traceability. The invisible watermark is applied with a deep learning model. While it’s imperceptible to the human eye, the invisible watermark can be detected with a corresponding model

In addition, Meta introduces Reels directly into chats. Similar to Instagram Reels, these short videos let people explore topics through a more engaging visual format than just text.

Say you’re planning a trip to Tokyo with friends in your group chat, you can ask Meta AI to recommend the best places to visit and share Reels of the top sites to help you decide which attractions are must-sees.

Besides the new image generator, Meta announced improvements to its AI assistant. AI characters based on celebrities will now be fully available in WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the US.