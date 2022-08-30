Meta announces updates to Instagram to let users filter what appears in Explore tab and more

Meta announced today that it will be bringing updates to Instagram that will allow users more control over what appears in their feeds, by giving the ability to filter out posts from both the main feed and the Explore tab.

The first feature update that Meta talks about is the ability to select and hide multiple posts at a time in the Explore feed by choosing the 'Not Interested' option. When a user browses to the explore tab, by selecting the filter icon they can then choose this option to select posts and then hide them from the feed, further curating the content a user does see as a part of the feed.

The second feature allows for the filtering of the feed, allowing a user to add a word, phrase, or emoji to an exclusion list which can be changed at any time. This effectively creates a list of filters that will not show in the main feed when Instagram is opened.

This adds another two features to the list of controls that Meta has added to Instagram to give further control to the feed by users. Recent changes to Instagram have not been met with the warmest of criticism however, with some being reverted in the drive to compete against TikTok.