Meta expands ads in Threads to all eligible advertisers globally

Last year, it was reported that Meta was testing ads on its micro-blogging platform, Threads. Now, in an official post, Meta announced that it has opened the gates for ads on Threads to all global advertisers.

This move allows advertisers worldwide to reach the platform's massive user base of 320 million monthly users. According to Meta, global advertisers will also have access to an inventory filter, which will allow them to "control the sensitivity level of the organic content your ads appear next to for Feed ads."

There are three types of inventory filters: Expanded, Moderate, and Limited. The Expanded filter offers the maximum reach, as ads are shown next to content that complies with Meta's Content Monetization Policies. The Moderate filter restricts the content reach by excluding highly sensitive content. The Limited filter goes even further by excluding sensitive content as well as live videos, thereby reducing the reach even more.

During the testing phase, ads in Threads appeared in the feed as images. It is still unclear whether Meta will also allow video ads. Meta stated that the new ad placement—in the Threads feed—will be enabled by default for "new campaigns using either Advantage+ or Manual Placements."

However, advertisers will have the option to opt out of Threads feeds placement and manually place ads anywhere on the platform. For now, ads are available in select markets, with plans to expand to more regions, gradually. The company has not specified which markets these are, although Threads has been testing ads in the US and Japan.

On the legal side, Meta is facing a fine of €200 million by the EU Commission for breaching the rules of the Digital Markets Act.