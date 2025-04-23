Windows 11 build 27842 gets redesigned green screen of death and reworked battery indicator

Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel finally have a new build to try. Microsoft is rolling out build 27842, which introduces a redesigned blue screen of death (RIP to the sad smiley face), reworked battery indicator, more details about Pluton TPM chips in the Windows Security app, and more. It also removes the bypassnro command, but you can work around this change.

Here is what is new:

[General] The improved battery iconography in Windows 11 may disappear for Windows Insiders in the current flights. We’re beginning to re-roll this change out to Windows Insiders.

We’re previewing a new, more streamlined UI for unexpected restarts which better aligns with Windows 11 design principles and supports our goal of getting users back into productivity as fast as possible. We’ve simplified your experience while preserving the technical information on the screen. As a reminder, for Windows Insiders this appears as a “green screen”. This is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders on Windows 11, version 24H2 and higher in the Beta, Dev, and Canary Channels. [Windows Security] We are beginning to roll out a change in the Windows Security app where will show more details such as manufacturer and manufacturer version for Pluton TPM chips if your PC has one under Device security > Security processor details. [Other] Support for the Visual Studio Graphics Analyzer’s shader debugging feature is being removed. In this build, attempting to use it may crash Visual Studio or the analysis session. It is recommended that customers use alternative graphics debuggers such as PIXfor D3D12 or RenderDoc.

We’re removing the bypassnro.cmd script from the build to enhance security and user experience of Windows 11. This change ensures that all users exit setup with internet connectivity and a Microsoft Account. Fixes [General] Fixed the issue causing the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Windows Update to not render correctly and automatically turn off by itself.

Fixed an issue in the latest builds causing some Insiders to see a bugcheck with WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR doing various actions on their PC. [Taskbar & System Tray] Fixed an issue impacting explorer.exe reliability in the latest builds.

Fixed an issue where when using Hebrew or Arabic as your display language, if you pressed WIN + T then arrow keys, focus through the taskbar icons would move in the opposite direction. [Administrator Protection] Fixed an issue which could cause lsass.exe to unexpectedly use a lot of CPI, impacting performance, after enabling Administrator Protection. [Input] Fixed a high hitting ctfmon.exe crash, which could impact the ability to type.

Fixed an issue in the latest builds causing DWM to crash when inking (which could lead to you seeing a black screen flash). [Login and Lock] Updated the web sign-in icon slightly to better align with the other icons when selecting a sign in option on the login screen. [Windows Security] Fixed an issue where the Smart App Control icon wasn’t displaying correctly in the Windows Security app. [Display and Graphics] Fixed an issue where external graphics cards connected over Thunderbolt were unexpectedly not discoverable in some cases.

Fixed an issue where some JPG images weren’t displaying, although they could display correctly on older builds.

Fixed an issue where you might need to press the Windows key plus P twice in order to switch topologies. [Other] Fixed an issue where the IP Helper Service was failing to start in the latest builds. This may have caused issues with some apps.

Fixed an issue causing midisrv.exe crashes in the latest builds.

Fixed an issue which was causing the Run dialog to not show an autocomplete dropdown if you started typing a file path.

And here is the list of known bugs:

[General] [ IMPORTANT NOTE FOR COPILOT+ PCs ] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”.

] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. [NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue causing night light to not work for some Insiders after the latest flight. [Xbox Controllers] [NEW] Some Insiders are experiencing an issue where using their Xbox Controller via Bluetooth is causing their PC to bugcheck. Here is how to resolve the issue. Open Device Manager by searching for it via the search box on your taskbar. Once Device Manager is open, click on “View” and then “Devices by Driver”. Find the driver named “oemXXX.inf (XboxGameControllerDriver.inf)” where the “XXX” will be a specific number on your PC. Right-click on that driver and click “Uninstall”. [Taskbar] We’re working on the fix for an issue where the taskbar icons aren’t increasing in size as they should when using your PC in a tablet posture.

