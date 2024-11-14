Threads may start displaying ads as early as January 2025

Meta introduced Threads as an alternative to the micro-blogging site Twitter, now called "X" after Elon Musk's takeover. Ads are the backbone and also a major revenue source for social media platforms, and it appears that Threads will soon join the bandwagon. According to a report by The Information, ads will start appearing on Threads from next year.

Threads is one of the alternatives to X, but the platform hasn't been able to gain as much limelight as X. It is expected that the upcoming change could shift the vibe a bit. There are plenty of companies that use Threads to promote their businesses. However, one thing that is still missing from Threads is sponsored content, a staple on X and other platforms.

Reportedly, Threads is expected to start showing ads as soon as January 2025, though with a different approach. Initially, Threads will work with a limited group of advertisers and, based on that experience, will tailor its approach to broaden its advertiser base.

Back in October, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, also confirmed that Meta is planning to bring ads to Threads. He said, "I get why people have concerns, but at the end of the day we're a business and Threads needs to make enough money to pay for the people and servers that it takes to run the service and provide it to people for free."

The introduction of ads on Threads will require a bit of adjusting for regular users, but it shouldn't be a big concern, because other social media platforms have included ads for years. Meta's other properties, such as Facebook and Instagram, are no strangers to ads, and the company may want to bring Threads to the same dais.

For now, you can enjoy Threads without ads. But do share your thoughts are ads simply ruining the communication experience or are they a part of the modern social media landscape?