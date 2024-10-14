Meta Quest 3S: Most affordable mixed reality headset now available

Meta recently announced the Meta Quest 3S, its most affordable headset yet, offering the same mixed reality capabilities and performance as the Meta Quest 3. The Meta Quest 3S is available for purchase today with a starting price of $299.99.

The Quest 3S is powered by the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform as the Quest 3. However, there are a few key differences. The Quest 3S utilizes Fresnel lenses, which may occasionally result in artifacts and a slightly narrower field of view compared to the Quest 3.

Over the past year, Meta has released several updates to its Meta Horizon OS. These updates include better support for 2D apps like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Additionally, Meta has improved the Passthrough's contrast and color, increased resolution by over 20%, and lowered latency by over 15% through software enhancements. The OS now also supports Travel Mode, enabling in-flight use. All these updates are available on the Quest 3S.

Furthermore, the Quest 3S is compatible with several Quest 3 accessories, including the Elite Strap, Elite Strap with Battery, Carrying Case, Compact Carrying Case, Link cable, controller-specific Charging Dock, and Active Straps. Meta claims the device offers up to 2.2 hours of average usage, with the potential for even longer battery life using the new Battery Saver mode.

If you are in the US, you can order the Meta Quest 3S using the links below:

As a special offer, if you purchase either the Meta Quest 3 or 3S and activate it before 5:00 PM PT on April 30, 2025, you'll receive a free copy of the Batman: Arkham Shadow game and a three-month subscription to the Meta Quest+ games service.

