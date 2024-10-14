Motorola Edge (2024) drops to $349.99 from $549.99 for holiday shoppers

If you are in the market for a new smartphone as we approach Christmas, check out the 2024 Motorola Edge (Midnight Blue) smartphone. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage - that's plenty for storing all of your favorite apps.

This device typically costs $549.99 but thanks to a huge 36% discount, you can get it now for just $349.99. This is the lowest price the phone has ever been at when buying directly from Amazon.com.

Before we go onto other specs, it's worth pointing out that this is marked as an Amazon Choice. This reflects the fact that the price is great and the reviews are great too. This device gets a 4.4 out of 5 rating based on 631 ratings suggesting that it's an excellent phone.

The Motorola Edge is powered by a fast Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. It also comes with Ultrafast 68 W TurboPower charging - Motorola claims just 15 minutes of charge will get you enough power to see you through the day (50% charge).

If you're a bit of a photographer, the Motorola Edge comes with an advanced low-light 50 MP camera so that you can capture "sharp and bright photos at night" thanks to Ultra Pixel technology, Google Auto Enhance, and more.

In terms of the display, if you buy the Motorola Edge, you will be getting a cinematic 6.6-inch pOLED display. The company says this delivers great contrast, brightness, and vibrant colors that really bring out your shows and movies. The resolution is 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and the refresh rate is 144 Hz.

Other interesting features of this device include the premium look and feel with a symmetrically curved design, vegan leather, and IP68 water protection.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.