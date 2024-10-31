When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Apple brings Vision Pro headset to two more countries

Neowin · with 0 comments

Apple Vision Pro

Apple launched its ultra-premium mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, in the US in February. After the initial hype, the product has struggled to gain traction. The staggering price tag of $3,500 in the US is one reason why the product hasn't reached a larger audience, which also discouraged app developers from developing apps for visionOS.

Currently, the hype is so low that Apple has reportedly halted further production of the Vision Pro. According to The Information, Apple has enough inventory to keep up with the demands for the foreseeable future. Despite this, the company doesn't want to stop selling the Vision Pro headset, as it has launched the device in two more countries.

After bringing the device to China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and Singapore in June 2024, Apple has now added UAE and South Korea to the list. In a post on social media platform X, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak said, that the Vision Pro will launch in the UAE and South Korea on November 15, just a week after the launch of the new M4 Macs.

The pre-orders in the UAE and South Korea will begin on November 4 at 5 AM local time. Moreover, Apple has made the Vision Pro website available on both the Kenya and the UAE sites ahead of its official debut. With the addition of two more countries, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in 12 countries, remaining a niche product with the potential to sell well, especially in the UAE.

Report a problem with article
Nintendo Music app
Next Article

After an alarm clock, Nintendo has launched a Music app for Android and iOS

One UI hero
Previous Article

Check out all the new features in Samsung's One UI 7 update

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment