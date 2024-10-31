Apple brings Vision Pro headset to two more countries

Apple launched its ultra-premium mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, in the US in February. After the initial hype, the product has struggled to gain traction. The staggering price tag of $3,500 in the US is one reason why the product hasn't reached a larger audience, which also discouraged app developers from developing apps for visionOS.

Currently, the hype is so low that Apple has reportedly halted further production of the Vision Pro. According to The Information, Apple has enough inventory to keep up with the demands for the foreseeable future. Despite this, the company doesn't want to stop selling the Vision Pro headset, as it has launched the device in two more countries.

After bringing the device to China, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and Singapore in June 2024, Apple has now added UAE and South Korea to the list. In a post on social media platform X, Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak said, that the Vision Pro will launch in the UAE and South Korea on November 15, just a week after the launch of the new M4 Macs.

Apple Vision Pro is coming to South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on November 15! We’re excited that customers in a dozen countries and regions will get to immerse themselves in the world of spatial computing! pic.twitter.com/gqrlLfT8XG — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 31, 2024

The pre-orders in the UAE and South Korea will begin on November 4 at 5 AM local time. Moreover, Apple has made the Vision Pro website available on both the Kenya and the UAE sites ahead of its official debut. With the addition of two more countries, the Apple Vision Pro will be available in 12 countries, remaining a niche product with the potential to sell well, especially in the UAE.