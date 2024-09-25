Meta announces more affordable Quest 3S starting at $300

Meta today unveiled its newest virtual reality (VR) headset, the Meta Quest 3S, at Connect 2024. The Quest 3S promises to bring many of the same immersive experiences as Meta's flagship Quest 3 headset, but just like leaks said, at a much more affordable price point of just $300.

According to Meta, the Quest 3S is aimed at users new to VR as well as those waiting for an upgrade from the original Quest or Quest 2 headsets at a lower cost.

The Quest 3S utilizes the same full-color mixed reality Passthrough technology as the Quest 3, allowing users to blend virtual and real worlds together. It will also benefit from ongoing software improvements Meta has made to the Quest operating system this year, code-named Horizon OS.

Updates include better support for 2D apps within VR along with spatial audio and improved Passthrough image quality. New Travel Mode even enables Quest use on the go.

We’ve rebuilt Meta Horizon OS for spatial computing, with better support for essential 2D apps like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We’ve added better spatial audio and improved Passthrough’s contrast and color, making it more realistic and immersive. You can even use Quest while in transit, thanks to Travel Mode.

In addition to entertainment apps like virtual home theaters and music venues, the Quest 3S will support the entire Quest app library including games. Upcoming exclusive titles for Quest 3 and 3S like the Batman VR game will also be playable. Performance upgrades received by Quest 3 versions of games carry over to the 3S as well.

Quest 3S is compatible with our full library of thousands of apps and games, plus upcoming Quest 3 and 3S exclusives like Batman: Arkham Shadow. Games that received Quest 3-specific performance updates will also work on Quest 3S, which means you’ll benefit from the same upgraded visuals and faster load times.

The company also dropped the price of its high-end Quest 3 headset to $499 for the 512GB model.