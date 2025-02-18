Micron announces its first consumer Gen5 SSD with speeds up to 14.5GBps

Image credit: Micron

Today, Micron, a popular manufacturer of memory for all sorts of modern computing devices, announced its first PCIe Gen5-based solid-state drive made for regular consumers. The Micron 4600 is an M2 2280 SSD with four storage configurations: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB.

Micron says its first consumer PCIe Gen5 SSD doubles the bandwidth of Gen4-based SSDs with operating speeds of up to 14.5GBps sequential read and 12GBps sequential write (compared to the Micron 3500 PCIe Gen4 SSD). Random speed is rated at 2,100,000 IOPS read and write. These performance improvements will benefit storage-intensive workloads, such as running large-language models (LLMs) and other AI-based tasks, which are very popular these days.

Besides improving upon the previous-gen SSDs, the new model touts up to 11% better performance in the PCMark10 benchmark when compared to existing PCIe Gen5 models.

The 4600 SSD provides exceptional user experiences over previous Gen4 drives for scientific, media and entertainment, along with a variety of other use cases, as demonstrated with the SPECwpc5 benchmark results on speed improvements: Media and entertainment applications : up to 61% faster

: up to 61% faster Energy industry applications : up to 59% faster

: up to 59% faster Product development applications : up to 45% faster

: up to 45% faster Life sciences applications: up to 38% faster

Besides having much faster random and sequential speeds, the Micron 4600 offers a lower speed-per-watt ratio for better efficiency thanks to the company's G9 TLC NAND memory chips. The drive draws up to 8.5W of power when operating and its peak speeds, plus it is rated for 2 million hours of mean time to failure and 300-1,600TB endurance (TBW).

The Micron 4600 PCIe Gen5 SSD is now available for OEM sampling worldwide, which means you can expect to see this drive in high-end computers from various manufacturers powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 9000 processors and Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 desktop and mobile chips.