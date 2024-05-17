Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out adding a border to a page in Word for iPad

Microsoft is adding a small but still nifty new feature for its Word app made for Apple's iPad tablets. Today, it announced that Microsoft 365 Insider members can now add a border around a page for Word documents made on the iPad.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

The Page Border feature allows you to improve readability and increase audience engagement by adding professional-looking borders to your reports, essays, presentations, and more.

The members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program who have an iPad with the Word app installed can update it now and then either open an existing Word document or launch a new one. They can then select the Layout menu, and then tap on the Page Border option.

Then they have two options. One is to select from a number of created border designs from the Presets menu option. The selections you can pick from include borders with thin, medium, and thick lines, along with borders for just the top and bottom of the page or the sides of the page.

The other option is to make your own border design for the page by selecting from the settings in the Custom menu. The menu lets you determine the color of the border the type of border you want, its particular style (solid, etc), and the "weight" (thickness) of the line. You can also set the border up so that it contains the entire Word document, just one section, just the first page, or all of the pages except the first page.

Microsoft adds:

Take advantage of Page Border’s responsive design functionality, allowing you to seamlessly adapt your borders to different document sizes and orientations. Whether you’re working on standard letters, legal documents, or creative projects, the borders remain visually appealing and consistent.

Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out the new Word for iPad app now if they are running iOS Version 2.84 (Build 23073006) or later. There's no word on when it will be generally available for all Word for iPad users.