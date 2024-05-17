Twitter's rebranding is now complete, switches URL to X.com

Back in October 2022, a multi-billionaire bought the social media platform known as Twitter. No one would have imagined at the time that the name Twitter (and the iconic bird logo) would become a part of history in a couple of years.

Twitter's official rebranding to X started in July last year with a new logo available across its web version and mobile apps, followed by name changes for the services and official social media accounts operated by the company. TweetDeck became X Pro, Twitter Blue became X Premium, and the official @X handle was taken away from its owner.

Fast forward to now, Twitter's journey to X is complete as Elon Musk announced on the platform that "All Core systems are now on X.com." As part of the change, it will display the URL X.com instead of Twitter.com when you visit the social media platform using your web browser.

All core systems are now on https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy pic.twitter.com/cwWu3h2vzr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2024

The social media platform has also put a notice on its sign-up page stating," We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same." However, the URL shift has been gradual over the months since July last year when Elon Musk announced the rebranding.

Source: X

At the time of writing, there are places where the old URL is still visible, for instance, the premium signup page for X Pro.

X.com isn't a new brand; it has been associated with Musk for more than two decades now. Musk founded an online bank called X.com in 1999, which later merged with Confinity to become PayPal.

Musk took charge as X Corp's CEO (then Twitter Inc.) after purchasing the company but later hired NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino. The billionaire's idea is to turn X into a one-stop shop with offerings such as job listings, video streaming, AI chatbot, and more. There were rumors of an X stock trading app in development but Elon Musk denied those claims.