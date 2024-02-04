Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Separate chat for Teams town hall presenters and more

The Microsoft 365 Roadmap website for the past seven days added a number of upcoming features. We've already talked about one of them: OneDrive will get its own Copilot AI assistant in May. However, the Roadmap site included many more additions as well. Let's take a look at just some of them right now.

Microsoft Teams: Separate chat for Teams town hall presenters and more

This was an especially busy Roadmap update for various versions of Teams. One of them that will be added to Teams on the desktop and Mac platforms in March involves a new Town Hall feature.

Organizers, co-organizers, and presenters can chat privately in a separate chat from attendees. This chat is available to access before, during, and after the event.

In April, Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows will get an additional language feature:

Users can change the default app language on Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows by tapping "More" and then "Language" on the room console. Admins can select up to three languages that users can pick from in the room.

The Teams mobile apps got some attention on the Roadmap this week. In March, Parents who use Teams for Education on iOS and Android will be able to connect to the School Connection feature via a link provided by their children's school.

Android Teams users will be able to record their screen and share it on a Teams channel or with other users in March. Also, during that month, Teams Rooms admins will be able to add a requirement for Android users to access a meeting ID and passcode to join a meeting.

In June, admins will be able to send Android Teams Room users custom backgrounds, like the company's logo and brand for the main Teams room display, the extended room display, and its touch console.

Microsoft Outlook - Attachments drag and drop download support

The new Outlook for Windows app will get a new email attachments feature in March.

Users can drag and drop attachments and emails from the new Outlook for Windows to their desktops or local folders to download them directly to that location.

That's a quick look at some of the Microsoft 365 Roadmap additions in the last week. We will be back in seven days for another quick rundown of the new additions.