This 55-inch TCL 4K Fire TV just hit a new all time price low ahead of The Big Game

We are just one week away from The Big Game. Many people will be getting new TVs to watch the event live. If you have a home with a smaller living room or simply don't want to pay a ton of money to get a new big-screen TV, TCL's 55-inch LED television with Amazon's Fire TV just hit a new all-time low price point.

Right now, this 55-inch TCL S4 Fire TV is priced at just $249.99 on Amazon. That's a big $71.09 discount compared to its average price of $326.08

The TCL S4 55-inch LED Fire TV has a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) LED display and supports popular HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG) along with Dolby Atmos audio support. It also has a feature called Motion Rate 120, which TCL says will help improve motion clarity while watching or streaming video.

This TCL model includes Amazon's Fire TV OS, which lets you access nearly all the major free and premium streaming services, including the ones you will need to watch The Big Game. If you have a game controller, you can also connect to the Amazon Luna cloud game streaming service, where you can play high-end console or PC games without needing either a game console or gaming PC.

If you happen to be a gamer, this TCL TV has an auto game mode. TCL says that while playing games, it will turn on automatically so players will get low input lag and latency for the best gaming experience possible on the TV.

Other features of this TCL TV include support for Bluetooth 5.0, Apple AirPlay, and Amazon Alexa. It has three HDMI ports, with one of them being an eARC port for connecting soundbars and speakers.

While they are not currently at all-time price lows, people who might want a larger TCL Fire TV can check out the 65-inch version, which is priced at $379.99, $80.57 off its MSRP. The 75-inch version is priced at $529.99, which is $124.42 off its MSRP.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

