Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: Teams adds new chat improvements for Town Hall and more

We missed a week of updates to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website last weekend. The reason was that your humble author of this feature was located in the middle of Hurricane Helene when it hit in late September. Things are slowly getting back to normal, so let's look at the updates on the site from the past seven days.

The roadmap says Microsoft Teams will be adding some new features for chatting in Town Hall live events in November for the desktop, iOS and Android:

Previously in a town hall, only presenters and organizers could chat with each other. With this new update, attendees, presenters and organizers can now chat together during a town hall using the new Event Chat feature. Presenters and organizers can still chat privately during the town hall as well.

In December, Teams for the desktop and Mac will include some improvements for Microsoft List links:

Microsoft Lists links in Teams including list item links and form links will now unfurl when shared in Teams messages making them easier to find and access within Teams messages and inside shared tab in chats.

Also, in December, Teams for all supported platforms will get some new moderator features:

Allows moderators to answer questions from specific attendees without displaying the reply to the other participants. This capability can be helpful for sensitive questions, personal inquiries, or follow-up discussions that are not intended to be broadcast to the entire audience.

For people who use the new Outlook for Windows, Microsoft will be adding some people module improvements sometime in February 2025:

In the new Outlook for Windows, the people module offers a streamlined contacts interface with a single view of each person, automatically linking duplicates and enriching them with organizational profiles.

Outlook for Windows and the web will also add four new themes sometime in November as well.

Finally, the Edge web browser will get some new settings improvements in December:

Edge Settings is migrating to WebUI2 to boost page responsiveness and introducing a series of minor visual and content upgrades to improve overall usability and utility. This includes optimizing for concise wording of individual settings, simplifying the number of pages and reorganizing content, and creating a cohesive user interface.

That's it for our weekly look at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap updates. Barring another natural disaster, we will be back next Sunday with another installment.