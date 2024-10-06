The free Microsoft Teams for Personal is getting a visual refresh on the desktop and web

Microsoft recently revealed a couple of new features for people who use the free Teams for Personal service, formerly known as Microsoft Teams (free).

In a blog post this week, Microsoft says it is rolling out a new look on the desktop and web versions of Teams for Personal. That includes the use of larger avatars that are also supposed to be more engaging for users. The new refresh to the apps also includes some enhanced reactions.

Microsoft says the new look for Teams for Personal also has some updated colors and materials for the web and desktop versions, and the apps include some increases in the amount of space between elements. The company says that this is supposed to offer "a simpler and more welcoming environment" for people who use the app.

The only other additional feature this month for Teams for Personal users is the desktop version of Community Owner Badges. The feature was previously only for people who used the mobile versions of the service. Microsoft says:

These badges appear on posts and replies from community owners, making it easy to identify them in all community surfaces. By clicking the badge, you can view the full member roster.

Just as a recap, Microsoft added a bunch of new features for Teams for Personal users back in August. They can now pin and unpin community conversations. The Files tab was also added so that users can see all of the files that have been shared within that community.

Also in August, Microsoft added a way for a user in Teams for Personal to give another user in a meeting control of their PC for better collaboration between trusted individuals. Windows users have new options to change their notification sound, and they can also add in their Linkedin page to their Teams for Personal profile.