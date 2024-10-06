TECH_BARGAINS 10/6: AMD 7900 XTX, Apple 10th Gen iPad, Asus ROG / TUF gaming laptops, more

AMD's most powerful gaming graphics card, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, has dropped to its lowest-ever price, and can be paired up with the Intel 13th Gen i5 which is also at its lowest price. If you prefer laptops instead, there are a bunch of Asus ROG and TUF devices. Want an iPad? Apple has its 10th Gen tablet at the best price today.
The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GGB Graphics Card (RX7900XTX 24G-L/OC): $819.99 (was: ~$890) (Amazon US) (MSRP: $999)
-
Intel Core i5-13600K Desktop Processor 14 (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked: $218.00 (Was: $240) (Amazon US)
-
QNAP 10-Port 10GbE Layer 2 Managed Switch with 4 x 10GbE SFP+ and 6 x 2.5GbE RJ45 Ports (QSW-M2106-4S-US): $319.00 (was: ~$380) (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue: $599.00 (Was: $678) (Amazon US)
-
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 144Hz IPS FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 11, G713RC-RS73: $949.99 (was: $1215.99) (Amazon US)
-
ASUS TUF Gaming A17 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 17.3” FHD 144Hz Display, GeForce RTX 4050, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 16GB DDR5, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, FA707XU-MS94: $1099.99 (was: ~$1315) (Amazon US)
-
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 (2024) Gaming Laptop, 15.6” FHD 144Hz Display, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2050, AMD Ryzen™ 5 7535HS, 8GB DDR5, 512GB PCIe® Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, FA506NF-ES51: $599.00 (was: $727) (Amazon US)
-
ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED Ultralight Business Laptop, 14” OLED Display, Intel vPro® Essentials with Intel® Core™ i7-1355U, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Win 11 Pro, All-Day Battery Life, Star Black, B9403CVA-XVE75: $1538.68 (was: ~$1710) (Amazon US)
-
Acer Predator XB323U GPbmiiphzx 32" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, VESA Certified DisplayHDR600, Up to 0.5ms, 170Hz, (1 Display Port, 2 HDMI and 4 USB 3.0), Black: $399.99 (was: ~$767.17) (Amazon US)
-
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse: 63g Ultra Lightweight - Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor - Fast Optical Switches Gen-3 - HyperSpeed Wireless - 5 Programmable Buttons - 90 Hr Battery - Black: $109.99 (was: $149.99) (Amazon US)
If you can't find what you are looking for here, you can check out our previous editions of TECH_BARGAINS where some deals would likely still be live.
