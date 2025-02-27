Microsoft accelerates Edge Add-ons reviews with new expedited process

In response to developer feedback about extended review times for extensions, Microsoft is set to enhance the review process for Edge add-ons. The latest measures are designed to enable developers to iterate faster, thereby encouraging innovation and ensuring that extensions remain reliable, robust, and secure.

At the core of this initiative is an expedited review process reserved for high-quality, high-value extensions. According to the Redmond giant, select add-ons will be placed in a priority queue, which promises significantly faster review times.

The selection process is driven by a set of criteria that includes:

User Value: Assessed through metrics such as extension adoption rates and user feedback.

Assessed through metrics such as extension adoption rates and user feedback. Submission Quality: Evaluated via consistent high-quality submissions over time with zero submission failure in Partner Centre, with an emphasis on completeness, accuracy, and adherence to guidelines.

Evaluated via consistent high-quality submissions over time with zero submission failure in Partner Centre, with an emphasis on completeness, accuracy, and adherence to guidelines. Robustness: Demonstrated through the regularity of extension updates.

Demonstrated through the regularity of extension updates. Security: Ensuring the extension meets Microsoft’s rigorous security standards.

This criteria-driven process is periodically refreshed, automatically adding extensions that meet the benchmarks while excluding those that no longer do. Microsoft is encouraging all developers to strive for these standards, as doing so will allow them to take advantage of the faster review process and deliver new innovations to users more swiftly.

For developers seeking further guidance on creating secure and high-quality extensions, additional details can be found in the Developer Policies for the Microsoft Edge Add-ons store, which outlines a framework detailing policies built on core principles that promote excellence, covering both product and content policies. Additionally, a transparent complaint and appeal process for Edge Add-ons certification offers developers a clear route for addressing any issues.

Microsoft welcomes feedback and suggestions on these improvements, aiming to not only enhance the overall user experience but also to foster a community of developers dedicated to excellence. This move is a significant step in ensuring that Microsoft Edge remains a competitive and innovative browser in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.