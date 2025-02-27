Razer and Mojang Studios collaboration brings Minecraft Collection of gaming peripherals

Razer has partnered with Mojang Studios, the creators of Minecraft, to launch an exclusive collection of gaming peripherals. This partnership is set to delight both die-hard Minecraft enthusiasts and gamers at large. The collaboration blends Razer’s hardware with Minecraft’s distinctive aesthetic.

The Minecraft Collection at a Glance

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X is an RGB mechanical gaming keyboard featuring six dedicated macro keys for custom controls and tactile, clicky switches. It is designed for precision and speed, and comes with the exclusive Ender Dragon Shawl in-game item. Additionally, it also includes an exclusive bonus Minecraft Grass Block keycap.

The Razer Kraken V4 X is a wired RGB gaming headset that delivers powerful, lifelike sound and clear voice communications. It also includes the Ender Dragon Shawl in-game item.

The Razer Cobra is a lightweight, wired RGB gaming mouse equipped with ultra-durable, precise optical switches. It is bundled with the exclusive Overgrown Arm in-game item.

Lastly, the Razer Gigantus V2, Medium, is a mouse mat engineered to provide a smooth and responsive surface for optimal mouse performance. This mat also comes with the Overgrown Arm in-game item.

The collaboration is a response to the enduring global appeal of Minecraft and the increasing demand for themed gaming peripherals. The Razer Minecraft Collection allows users to immerse themselves in the Minecraft's blocky universe while benefiting from Razer’s high-performance technology.

The Minecraft Collection is now available at Razer.com, RazerStores, and select retailers worldwide. The Minecraft Edition of Razer BlackWidow V4 X is priced at US$169.99, the Razer Kraken V4 X comes in at US$99.99, and the Razer Cobra is available for US$59.99. However, at present, the listing for the Razer Gigantus V2 M Minecraft Edition has not been published on the website.

For further details on the collection and to explore the full range of products, please visit Razer’s official collaboration page.