Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for just $39.99

Microsoft's standard Xbox Wireless Controller is the go-to gamepad for millions of gamers on different platforms. From mobile devices to PCs and consoles, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a reliable and comfortable choice for hours-long gaming sessions. Now, you can grab one for just $39.99 and save 35%.

The Xbox Wireless Controller supports three connection types: Xbox Wireless (for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles or PCs with Xbox Wireless built-in or adapters), Bluetooth for PCs and mobile devices, and wired connection for personal computers (cable not included). Thanks to two built-in profiles, you can also use it with multiple devices. They allow you to switch between Xbox and Bluetooth devices seamlessly using a dedicated button on the back of the gamepad next to its USB-C port.

The gamepad is powered by two removable AA-sized batteries (included), but you can also use rechargeable batteries or no batteries at all in wired mode. It also has a 3.5 mm audio jack for headsets, a dedicated Share button, texturized triggers, numbers, grips, four vibration motors, and remappable keys via the Xbox Accessories app on PC and Xbox.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is available in many different colors, but only the classic Robot White is currently the cheapest at $39.99. There are plenty of other color options available with decent discounts, so check them out using our purchase link below.

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller Robot White - $39.99 | 35% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.