Microsoft adds even more functions for syncing up Forms data to Excel spreadsheets

In January, Microsoft announced it has started adding support for syncing data collected from Forms quizzes and polls over to Excel on the web. This week, Microsoft revealed it is not only making this new feature generally available but has added some new functions as well.

In a blog post, Microsoft says that Excel users on the web can now create their own Forms directly in the app, without the need to use the Forms app. It states:

Simply click "Insert" and select "Forms" in the ribbon. This will open a new form in Forms where you can add questions. All the questions you add and responses you receive will automatically sync to Excel.

This new feature also works if you want to save your Excel worksheets on your OneDrive or SharePoint account. Microsoft says saving worksheets on OneDrive is best if you want to keep the answers you get from Forms surveys private. Saving them on SharePoint is best if you want to share those answers with your fellow teammates.

Speaking of checking responses to Forms by other team members, Microsoft also supports making group forms in Forms as well. it says:

As new responses come in, everyone on the team can see them sync to Excel. The Excel worksheet for the group form will be saved in SharePoint.

Finally, you can share the link to the Excel spreadsheet with other employees or team members so they can analyze the responses to the Forms questions. When you share the link and they open the Excel file via the link, any responses to the Forms surveys will automatically sync up when new responses are received.

Microsoft says its commercial customers should see a full rollout of Forms data syncing to Excel by mid-July. It's also working to add support for Microsoft account users in the near future.