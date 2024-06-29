There will not be a Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II online public beta test after all

The third-person sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II remains one of our most anticipated games that's due for release during the rest of 2024. However, a planned online beta test for the game from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment before its launch has now been canceled.

In a post on the game's Steam page, the development team states that it is focused on optimizing and polishing Space Marine II, along with trying to find and fix any bugs, before the game is released on September 9. However, it added;

This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.

As a kind of consolation prize, any player who signed up for the beta test before midnight Paris time on June 28 will get a special in-game Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol when the game does launch.

A few days ago, Saber and Focus released a new six-minute Space Marine II gameplay overview video on YouTube. It goes over the game's three modes; its main single and co-op campaign, its co-op specific mode Operations, and its competitive multiplayer mode Eternal War.

There's also a shorter video that takes a look at one of the game's locations, the planet of Kadaku.

Speaking of multiplayer, Saber and Focus have confirmed the game will include dedicated servers and the team will host a number of them in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Oceania.

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II is due for release on September 9 for the PC, Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles, and Sony's PlayStation 5 console. You can preorder both the Standard and Gold physical editions of the Xbox and PS5 versions on Amazon. The Gold edition gives you some extra in-game items and access to the full game three days earlier on September 6.

