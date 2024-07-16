Microsoft is rolling out even more improvements for Excel on the web

In early July, Microsoft announced some major new improvements and additions to the web edition of its Excel spreadsheet app. It included a revamped user interface, improvements in resizing and adding rows and columns, and more.

However, it looks like Microsoft has not yet finished its Excel improvements. In a blog post today, it showed off some more additions and changes for Excel web users.

One addition is the use of hyperlink previews. If a spreadsheet in Excel on the web has a link to a website or a link to an internal location, you can move the cursor over the link and get some options to copy, edit, or remove it. Some web links will also show a preview thumbnail so you can see what's on that page without having to visit it.

The web edition of Excel now makes it easier to rename sheets. Now, all you have to do is take the cursor over to the sheet tag, double-click on it, and just rename it. This eliminates the method in the old Excel web version, having to go through a number of steps to rename sheets.

The files menu in Excel on the web now has a new "Open files from this device" option. You can use it to upload an Excel file from your PC to your OneDrive account and then work on it using the Excel web edition.

Some of the other new improvements include:

Easily Adjust Zoom in Status Bar - Customizing your grid zoom just got easier with the status bar. You can now quickly edit zoom values to suit your preferences.

- Customizing your grid zoom just got easier with the status bar. You can now quickly edit zoom values to suit your preferences. New Keyboard Shortcuts for Faster Access - Good news for keyboard shortcut enthusiasts! We've added support for accelerator keyboard shortcuts (Alt, E, Alt, V, Alt, I, Alt, O) and over 120 legacy shortcuts. Additionally, we have modernized the Keyboard Shortcuts dialog, with richer information and styling.

- Good news for keyboard shortcut enthusiasts! We've added support for accelerator keyboard shortcuts (Alt, E, Alt, V, Alt, I, Alt, O) and over 120 legacy shortcuts. Additionally, we have modernized the Keyboard Shortcuts dialog, with richer information and styling. One Click feedback and Help - You can now quickly access shortcuts to Feedback, Help, and Keyboard shortcuts, all at your fingertips, from the Status bar.

All of these new features and improvements are now rolling out for Excel web users.