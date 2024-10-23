Microsoft adds Handoff support to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

If you use Microsoft's Office productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint, or Excel on Apple-made devices, you have not been able to work with one of those apps on one device and then continue with that file on another device. Today, Microsoft revealed that it has added Apple's Handoff feature for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for its Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

Handoff is an Apple feature that allows you to continue working on content while switching from one Apple device to another. For example, if you're working on a PowerPoint presentation on your iPhone and want to switch to your Mac, Handoff makes it possible with just a couple clicks.

The blog post says this feature is enabled for anyone who uses Office apps on supported devices with the same Apple ID account. Also, any document that you want to edit across the Mac, iPhone, and iPad must be stored in the cloud, either in OneDrive or SharePoint.

If that's the case for you, all you have to do is launch Word, Excel, or PowerPoint on one of your supported Apple devices and open a document in the app. Then bring your Mac, iPhone, or iPad near a device where you wish to continue working on the app.

You should see the Dock on a Mac or iPad, or the app switcher on your iPhone. You can then make the switch between those devices by clicking or tapping the selected app to open the same file on the other devices.

The Handoff feature for Word, PowerPoint, and Excel apps on Apple devices is now available on iOS for Version 2.89 (Build 24090210) or later and for the Mac for Version 16.89 (Build 24091630) or later. Microsoft points out this feature is not available on the Apple Watch.