Microsoft: State actors from Russia, Iran, and China continue to spread US election hoaxes

Over the past several months, the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) has been issuing regular reports on how state-sponsored actors have tried to spread online hoaxes and misinformation about the upcoming US presidential election. That has included efforts from groups based in Iran to hack into an email account belonging to an unnamed former US presidential candidate.

Today, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day on November 5 in the US, MTAC has issued its latest report on efforts to undermine the elections in the country. In a blog post, MTAC says Russia-based groups have continued their efforts to spread false information on the US Democratic presidential campaign to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as President and Vice-President.

One of those efforts centered on a deepfake video that spread online that falsely showed Harris making derogatory comments about her opponent, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump. Microsoft added:

In another from a Kremlin-aligned troll farm we track as Storm-1516, Harris is accused of illegal poaching in Zambia. Finally, another video spreads disinformation about Democratic vice president nominee Tim Walz, gaining more than 5 million views on X in the first 24 hours.

Microsoft also says that the Iran-based state actor group Cotton Sandstorm has been "actively scouting election-related websites and media outlets." These actions could be preparations for more direct measures as November 5 approaches.

Finally, the report says that China-based actors have been going after other lawmakers who are up for election this year, including US Representative Barry Moore and Senator Marsha Blackburn. It stated:

Actors have parroted antisemitic messages, amplified accusations of corruption, and promoted opposition candidates. While not always resulting in high levels of engagement, these efforts demonstrate China’s sustained attempts influence U.S. politics across the board.

Microsoft says its MTAC team will continue to monitor the efforts of these actors in the coming weeks. It suggests they could turn their attention to creating false information about the integrity of the election after votes have been counted.