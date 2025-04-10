Microsoft announces 'Templates,' a new feature coming to Clipchamp for work users

Microsoft has announced templates, a new feature for Clipchamp that's meant to simplify and streamline the video creation process across organizations. According to the company:

This new feature in Clipchamp for work enables you to make and share project templates, helping everyone to stay aligned on branding and style. This has been a popular request from enterprise customers, and we’re happy to deliver!

Templates can come in handy in situations like YouTube intros, educational content, onboarding videos, product demos, and more. When you create a template in Clipchamp, it can be saved in OneDrive or SharePoint, and you can easily share it with members of your team via Outlook. Here's how it works:

Create a video or open an existing project in Microsoft Clipchamp. Once the video is ready, navigate to the Templates tab in the sidebar and click Create template from project. To save the project as a template and add it to the template list, type a name for the template, then click Create. To edit a template, click the more options (…) button, then either select Edit template and edit the content, or delete the template by clicking Open location and deleting the template folder from your OneDrive or SharePoint account. To share the template with someone at work, click the Share icon next to the template name, type in the name or email address of whom you'd like to share it with, and then click Send. NOTE: You can also copy the link to share it. To use a template shared with you, select Templates > Import template, type or paste the URL that was shared, click Import, and then click the + icon to add the template to a project.

After adding the template, you can replace the placeholder media and text. This feature will be available for Clipchamp users with personal accounts starting this month.

Clipchamp has gotten several notable updates in the past year. For example, back in February, Microsoft rolled out features like the ability to switch between light and dark mode, a user interface revamp, and more to users with personal accounts, while users with work accounts started seeing those changes a month later in March.