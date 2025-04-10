MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ smartphone chip offers 10km Bluetooth range

Taiwanese silicon giant MediaTek has launched Dimensity 9400+, the successor to its flagship SoC from last year. The freshly baked smartphone chip offers updated specs across multiple fronts, including CPU, AI, and more.

However, the unexpected upgrade came from the Bluetooth department. The smartphone chip offers a phone-to-phone Bluetooth range of up to 10km when in direct line of sight. Dimensity 9400+ is powered by Bluetooth 6.0 with a dual Bluetooth engine, offering a peak data rate of up to 12 Mbps.

For comparison, the claimed Bluetooth range is more than six times higher than the 1.5km range offered by its predecessor, Dimensity 9400. While you might be waiting for the satellite-powered Starlink internet to help you in dead zones, MediaTek says, "These ultra-long reach direct connections don’t require cellular mobile services, saving data and improving privacy."

The Cortex-X925 primary CPU on the Dimensity 9400+ has a slightly higher clock speed of 3.73 GHz, compared to 3.62 GHz on its predecessor. It uses the same NPU 890 but adds support for Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+) to make agentic AI performance 20% faster.

Dimensity 9400+ tries to improve the AI experience by offering support for the latest large language models (LLMs), such as DeepSeek-R1-Distill (from 1.5B to 8 billion parameter model), with on-device processing. By adding the new MediaTek Frame Rate Converter 2.0+ (MFRC 2.0+), the chip aims to "double the effective FPS while simultaneously enhancing power efficiency by as much as 40%."

MediaTek has also added support for new BeiDou satellite information, offering 33% faster TTFF (Time to first fix) even without cellular connectivity. Its wireless support is updated to Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency with 5-streams (2x2 + 2x2 + 1x1) for increased data throughput and reliability.

However, the chip offers the same peak Wi-Fi data rate of 7.3 Gbps and 30m extra wireless coverage. With support for 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active, Dual Data, the chip offers the flexibility and convenience of having two phone lines that are both fully functional for calls, messages, and high-speed internet simultaneously.

MediaTek said in a press release that the first smartphones fitted with Dimensity 9400+ will be available on the market this month.