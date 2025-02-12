Microsoft announces new features coming to Clipchamp in 2025

In a recent post on the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog, Redmond announced new updates coming to Clipchamp, its "quick and easy" video editing tool. Users on a personal account will start seeing the updates this month, while those on a work account will get them next month.

When you get the update, the first major change you’ll probably notice is the ability to switch between light and dark mode. As expected, Clipchamp will comply with your system settings, but you can override that under General in the in-app settings.

The editing interface, likely the most used part of Clipchamp, is getting a redesign that Microsoft claims is aimed at making the interface "simplistic and beginner-friendly." Notable changes focus on making navigation more straightforward.

The sidebar and timeline can now be collapsed, zooming in and out on the timeline is more precise, and full-screen playback is available. Undo and redo actions have been adjusted for better control, aspect ratios can be changed as needed, and AI-generated captions are now an option for videos.

Still on editing, Microsoft has added timestamps in this version of Clipchamp. Now, when you place your cursor on the timeline, a timestamp of your position in the video will pop up.

To make it easier to manage elements in a Clipchamp project, Microsoft is improving the grouping functionality for assets. With the update, after selecting elements like music, text, or images, you can right-click and select Group to combine them into one track item.

Grouped assets are also represented on the timeline with a thumbnail and additional details, including the number of elements in a group and an itemized count by type.

Clipchamp has come a long way since Microsoft acquired it in 2021. Since then, the platform has received features like the AI suggestion button, which highlights silent parts of a video that users can choose to delete, and another feature that lets users insert audio recordings into videos.