Microsoft blocks free Windows 11 24H2 system requirements bypass app as potential malware

Back in October last year, we reported about a new third-party utility called Flyby11 that allows users to bypass the Windows 11 system requirements check including on version 24H2.

The application received its latest update today and has incorporated a Registry tweak that Microsoft itself once hosted on its official Windows 11 installation guidance, even though the company now probably wants you to forget about it. Aside from that, the utility has also received improved script that should make the software more stable.

The developer of Flyby11 though has added that Microsoft Defender flags the app as PUA or potentially unwanted application.

The release notes says:

Compliance with Microsoft's Recent Changes: Adjustments made to accommodate Microsoft's updated CPU and TPM policies. Some infos are on Neowin

Some scripts have been refined and rigorously tested for stability within the app Important Notes:

Microsoft does not officially support this method, but it still works as expected The app is now flagged as PUA:Win32/Patcher by Microsoft Defender. You can safely ignore this if you wish to proceed with the upgrade. I will contact Microsoft to verify whether this is an official classification or a false positive

Microsoft Security Intelligence website defines a PUA:Win32/Patcher as follows:

PUA:Win32/Patcher Aliases: TR/Spy.23040.293 (Avira) Virus.Win32.Oliga (Ikarus) Troj/Bdoor-AZC (Sophos) W32/PEPatcher (McAfee) Win32/HackTool.Patcher.T (ESET) HackTool.Patcher!k1ob6v1J4gE (VirusBuster) Summary This application was stopped from running on your network because it has a poor reputation. This application can affect the quality of your computing experience. If you were trying to install an application, you might have downloaded it from a source other than the official product's website.

As in the case of any third-party unofficial app, we always recommend trying it out on a virtual machine. Now, that the app has been flagged, it is extra important that you make sure it is on a VM even though something like a lack of digital signage can lead to apps getting flagged as well. Still, it is always better to be safer than sorry.

You can try Flyby11 1.2 here on its official GitHub repo. There are other alternatives too like Rufus.