Rufus 4.6 gets Windows 11 24H2 unsupported PC bypass, ReactOS boot fix

Earlier this month, Microsoft updated its official Media Creation Tool to the latest Patch Tuesday update that fixes some issues. A user can perform a clean install or an in-place upgrade using the utility.

However, since it is an official utility, it can not help bypass the system requirements restrictions on unsupported hardware. That is where third-party apps like Rufus step in, and as its developer had promised, the in-place upgrade workaround Registry tweak was integrated into the Rufus setup file in version 4.6 beta.

In case you were waiting for a non-beta, the Rufus 4.6 version has been finalised and it is out today with the bypass. The final version carries the improvements and fixes from the beta but also adds a new change.

As per the release notes, the version has received improved support for ReactOS boot media. The issue details suggest that ReactOS was having some booting-related issues and switching to FreeLdr.SYS has fixed it.

For those who may not be familiar, the ReactOS project is often referred to as "Open source Windows" and FreeLoader (FreeLdr) is the default bootloader for ReactOS.

The release notes for Rufus' final version 4.6 are given below:

Add a new setup.exe wrapper to bypass Windows 11 24H2 in-place upgrade restrictions (#2568)

wrapper to bypass Windows 11 24H2 in-place upgrade restrictions (#2568) Add TimeZone to regional options replication (#2499)

Set local account passwords to not expire by default

Fix an error when trying to write compressed VHD images (#2468)

Fix an error when invoking Rufus from the PowerShell commandline (#2556)

Improve revoked UEFI bootloaders check to support Linux SBAT, Windows SVN and cert DBX

Improve support for ReactOS boot media (#2589)

To download the update, head over to Neowin's software story page, the official website or the GitHub repo.

On a related note, a new Rufus-like utility has been released today called "Flyby11" and it too promises to bypass Windows 11 (24H2) system requirements with just a few clicks.