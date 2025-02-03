A long-awaited Outlook feature arrives on Mac after being a staple on Windows and web

Microsoft has announced via the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog that the Recall emails feature is now available in Outlook for Mac.

For years, users of Outlook for Windows and the Web have enjoyed the ability to retract an email sent by mistake, whether because they made a huge typo, forgot an attachment, or sent it to the wrong recipient.

Now, it looks like the highly requested feature is making its way to Mac. Here's how you can use it:

After you’ve sent a message that contains an error you want to correct, select the message in the Sent Items folder. Select Recall from the context menu to delete the email from all the recipients’ mailboxes. NOTE: You can also select Recall in the triage toolbar. You will receive a status email about whether the recall was successful or not. ​

Recalls will not work every time. For example, if your email is quite old, Microsoft recommends sending a follow-up email to explain the mistake in such cases.

Another thing is that Recall only works if the other party has a Microsoft 365 or Microsoft Exchange email account within the same organization.

Recall in Outlook for Mac is currently in Beta for users running Version 16.94 (Build 25011325) or later, with a Preview rollout scheduled for February 2025.

If you're interested, Microsoft has provided a guide on joining the Microsoft 365 Insider Program for users on a Mac. Do note that if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription through work or school, you won't be able to join the program if your administrator disabled it.

This support article still says that you cannot recall emails in Outlook for Mac, so watch out for an update if Recall ships to regular users.

This update comes several weeks after Microsoft announced that it will start automatically installing the New Outlook for Windows app on Windows 10 devices, something it's been doing on Windows 11 23H2 devices.