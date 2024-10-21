New Rufus-like app brings simple Windows 11 24H2 unsupported PC (CPU/TPM) bypass

Rufus, a popular USB media creation utility, recently released version 4.6 beta which helps bypass the system requirements for Windows 11 24H2. In case you're not aware, Rufus uses a PowerShell script called Fido that helps it access official Microsoft Windows retail ISO download links.

Using the Fido script, developer Belim, who makes several third-party customization and tweaking apps for Windows, like the recently released one-click Registry editor and tweaker, has now devised a new app that helps bypass Windows 11 (24H2) eligibility criteria with a few clicks.

The app is called Flyby11 and it utilizes the Server setup bypass method that essentially skips checking the requirements like CPU, TPM, Secure Boot, among others. The author writes:

Flyby11 is a simple patcher that removes the annoying restrictions preventing you from installing Windows 11 (24H2) on unsupported hardware. Got an old PC? No TPM, Secure Boot, or your processor isn't supported? Flyby11 lets you install Windows 11 24H2 anyway. Flyby11 leverages a feature of the Windows 11 setup process that uses the Windows Server variant of the installation. This variant, unlike the regular Windows 11 setup, skips most hardware compatibility checks, allowing it to run on unsupported systems.

The first version of the app is now out with its initial release on GitHub and thus the developer has not listed any change to the release notes.

As you can see in the image below, the native method, which the author also recommends, bypasses the requirements using the Server Setup method (linked above) to perform an in-place upgrade to Windows 11. The second method uses the Registry tweak introduced by the recent Rufus update.

If you want to try it out, you can download the Flyby11 app from its official GitHub repo here. As always though, the best way to test out unofficial apps may be in a VM. However, Windows 11 24H2, like other bypass methods, will not work with very old CPUs that lack both SSE4.2 and PopCnt instructions.

It is noteworthy that the app has not been signed yet and thus Microsoft Defender is likely to flag it as suspicious.