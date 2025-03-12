Microsoft brings Copilot to GroupMe messaging app

GroupMe, a widely used messaging app among US college teens, was brought into Microsoft through the Skype acquisition. Even with Skype's upcoming shutdown, GroupMe's development continues. Today, Microsoft announced the integration of Copilot in the GroupMe app.

With this new Copilot integration, GroupMe users will be able to use the power of AI inside their chats. It will be helpful in a variety of use cases. To invoke Copilot inside a chat, users can just long-press any message and ask Copilot or start a new DM with Copilot from their chat list.

For example, Copilot can be used to solve a math problem they are discussing. Or it can be used to get restaurant suggestions for their weekend meetup, and more. Copilot also offers image analysis through uploads and image generation from text descriptions.

Microsoft highlighted the following use cases for Copilot inside GroupMe:

Not sure how to respond in the group chat? Ask Copilot to help brainstorm a response that will get you all the reactions.

Class chat swirling on a challenging concept? Copilot will break it down for you.

Theme party ideas? Travel plans? Copilot makes picking easy.

Someone share a song they’re into? Copilot will build you a whole playlist.

From event planning to fundraising ideas, Copilot gives the squad superpowers.

Microsoft assures users that Copilot will not monitor their GroupMe activity. Specifically, group chats, direct messages, calls, and profile information remain inaccessible to Copilot and all other AI features. The GroupMe team is actively developing numerous Copilot enhancements, which will be rolled out in future releases.

Last September, Microsoft released a major update for the GroupMe app with features such as Announcement Mode. With Announcement Mode, everyone in the group or Topic can react to messages and RSVP to events, but only group leaders can post. Group leaders can also create Announcement groups or convert any existing Topic to an Announcement Topic.

