Windows 11 Canary build 27813 is out with audio and settings fixes

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build in the Canary Channel. Build 27813 is now available with "general fixes," audio and color management improvements, and more. No new features in this one, sadly.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements [General] This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs. [Other] We are removing the Location History feature, an API used by Cortana to access 24 hours of device history when location was enabled. With the removal of the Location History feature, location data will no longer be saved locally, and the corresponding settings are also being removed from Settings > Privacy & security > Location page. Fixes [Audio] Fixed an issue with the WDMAud system driver which was leading to some app crashes after the recent MIDI work. [Settings] Fixed an issue where in Settings > System > Display > Color Management, it might not display the expected color profile list for the selected monitor.

Here is the list of known bugs:

] If you are joining the Canary Channel on a new Copilot+ PC from the Dev Channel, Release Preview Channel or retail, you will lose Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC with error 0xd0000225 and error message “Something went wrong, and your PIN isn’t available”. You should be able to re-create your PIN by clicking “Set up my PIN”. We are working on the fix for a d3d9.dll crash which is causing multiple apps to fail to launch starting with Build 27802 for some Insiders.

You can find the official announcement here.