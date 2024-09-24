GroupMe gets a new update with Announcement Mode and more

GroupMe remains one of the most popular messaging apps among US schools. According to Microsoft, over 70% of US colleges are now using GroupMe. After neglecting the app for several years, Microsoft has been busy updating the app over the past few months.

This year, they introduced GroupMe Campus to help college students form meaningful connections with their classmates, improved the core messaging experience, refreshed the events experience, and more. Yesterday, Microsoft announced a new update that brings several new features and improvements to the app.

The major new feature in this update is the new Announcement Mode. With Announcement Mode, everyone in the group or Topic can react to messages and RSVP to events, but only group leaders can post. Group leaders can also create Announcement groups or convert any existing Topic to an Announcement Topic.

This new update also makes it easier to share GroupMe groups and events with others. Once your group is created, you can invite others by sharing the invite directly to Instagram, WhatsApp, or Snap. Now, you can also share your invite directly to Instagram Stories.

GroupMe group admins and owners can now edit and delete events even if they didn't create them. Previously, only event creators were able to do so. This update also brings a new photo editing experience when uploading images to crop, add text, and more. Finally, you can now join an active event video call or start a group call from the top of the chat.

For iOS users, this update brings support for dark mode and tinted icons on iOS 18. Also, there's a new experience for joining a group.

Apart from the above, the GroupMe team is also working on highly requested features, including the ability to edit messages, improvements to events, and more. You can expect these updates in the coming months.

GroupMe's continuous updates demonstrate Microsoft's commitment to improving the app's functionality and user experience. These new features will likely enhance the experience for its growing user base, especially within educational institutions.

You can download the latest GroupMe app update here from the App Store.