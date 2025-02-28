Microsoft officially confirms Skype is shutting down

Earlier today, news emerged about Microsoft killing Skype. Insider the app's code, users discovered a message stating that the platform will be retired in a couple of months. Now, just several hours later, we have an official confirmation from Microsoft: Skype is dead.

Microsoft published a blog post on the official website where it acknowledged the rumors:

In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub.

Although the writing has been on the wall for quite a while, it is still sad to see Skype going away. For many years, it was the go-to service for voice and video calls and instant messages. However, Microsoft failed to keep Skype up with the times. Despite several attempts to make Skype cool and hip, the platform kept declining, and it was unable to compete with Zoom, FaceTime, Google Meet, and other, more popular services.

Now, Microsoft recommends switching from Skype to Teams, which offers the same features plus a lot more. In a few days, Teams will receive an update to let Skype users sign in with their profiles and transfer their chats, contacts, and other data. Also, during the transition period, Microsoft will let Skype and Teams users talk to each other in messages and calls.

If you do not want to move to Teams, you can export your Skype data, but make sure to do so before May 5, 2025.

Paid users can continue using paid features beyond May 5, 2025, until the end of their current period. The Skype Dial Pad will be available in the Skype web portal and Microsoft Teams.

You can read more about the upcoming end of Skype here.