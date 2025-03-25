Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed again despite development being "done"

Following numerous delays since its announcement in 2019, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 was also one of the many games that got caught up in the postponement and cancellation spree that Paradox Interactive went on in 2024. Unfortunately, those finally hoping to jump into the returning RPG series will be waiting even longer. The latest delay pushes the game from the first half of 2025 to the second half.

In a developer update, The Chinese Room revealed today that the new release window for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is October 2025. Executive Vice President of World of Darkness Marco Behrmann revealed the news in a new video update, seen below.

"The status of the game right now is that the game is done," says Behrmann simply. While the development stage of the title's features is done, the studio is now focusing on "bug fixing, stability, and performance," which requires more time in the oven to "deliver the best experience."

"Paradox Interactive and The Chinese Room are committed to delivering this game, and we believe that ensuring great technical quality is more important than sticking to a specific date," adds the studio. "The game is currently in a late development stage, and feedback from the community has been taken into account during this time. TCR is working hard on quality assurance to ensure it is stable and free of bugs that could disrupt the player experience."

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's official gameplay was unveiled early this year, giving an extended look at a quest involving dialog choices, investigation elements, and brutal combat. However, fan reception for the gameplay unveiling was rather mixed.

The Chinese Room has been showing off gameplay of the title in developer diaries for some time now, showing off various game mechanics and extended gameplay footage:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is coming to PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles in October, 2025, if the current plans hold.