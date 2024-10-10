Microsoft celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Windows Insider Program with new wallpapers

On September 27, 2014, Neowin reported that Microsoft was going to launch what it called an "Insider" program to get direct feedback from public testers for the next version of Windows. On October 1, the day after Microsoft officially revealed Windows 10, the company confirmed it would also launch the Windows Insider Program to get people to try out the OS before it launched.

In January 2015, Microsoft announced that 1.7 million people had signed up to be part of the Windows Insider Program, just a few months after the initial reveal. Since then the program has expanded to include testing of Windows 11 builds, along with Windows apps and services like the Microsoft Store, Paint, Photos, and more.

Today, Microsoft is marking the 10th anniversary of the Windows Insider Program with a blog post along with a special edition of the Windows Insider webcast.

The blog post stated:

Over the years the Windows Insider Program has continuously evolved how we preview experiences (Rings, Channels & Canaries to name a few) as well as what we preview (Windows 10, Windows 11, apps, and services). However, consistent across the years has been the incredible contributions of you, the Windows Insider community, providing your time and feedback to help make each release of Windows great for all our customers.

As far as the future for the Windows Insider Program, the blog post did not offer any specifics on what might be included for its members. It stated:

We remain committed to keeping the lines of communication open, continuing to listen to your feedback, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Windows.

The blog post also has two new wallpapers from the team at Microsoft Design made to celebrate the Windows Insider Program's 10th anniversary. You can get a new light or dark wallpaper for your PC. The blog post also has versions of the same wallpaper made for ultrawide monitors.