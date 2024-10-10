KDE neon transitions to Ubuntu 24.04 for newer software

KDE neon, an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution spun by the KDE project to include the latest KDE software has been rebased on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. While Ubuntu 22.04 LTS will be supported until 2027 by Canonical, it has older software and KDE thinks it's time to rebase KDE neon.

In its announcement, the KDE project said that it updates neon every two years. It noted that the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base "was getting increasingly crusty with old Pipewire causing problems and packages like Krita not compiling at all."

Moving to the new version of KDE neon isn't too difficult. Just open up Plasma Discover and install the latest update then restart the system to install the update. When you use the system, you should get a pop-up telling you an upgrade to KDE neon 24.04.1 LTS is available, if you go ahead with it you'll put in your password and then go through the upgrade process.

Ensure that important data is backed up first and note that third-party sources will be disabled, if you need them you can enable them later. At some point during the upgrade, the configuration file change window will appear, you should press keep according to the upgrade instructions. After this, you will have the option to keep or remove obsolete packages, it's best to remove them.

Once the upgrade is complete, you will need to restart the system and then it should boot up to the new version of KDE neon. If you want to check the in-depth upgrade instructions, you can find them here.

Source: KDE