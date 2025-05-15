Microsoft closed one of the remaining three offline stores

Microsoft used to have plenty of retail stores across the world where customers could buy Surface computers, Windows Phone smartphones, PC accessories, software, and more. However, when the pandemic hit in 2020, Microsoft was forced to close all of its offline stores, and very few of them survived. In June 2020, Microsoft announced the end of its physical stores and plans to convert a select few of them into Microsoft Experience Centers. Now, Microsoft has closed the second of the four experience centers.

Initially, Microsoft launched four experience centers: two in the United States (New York City and Redmond), one in London, UK, and one in Sydney, Australia. The one in London was closed earlier this year, and now, Microsoft has closed the doors of its Australian Experience Center for good.

One of Neowin readers noticed that the center is no longer working, and the official Microsoft website confirmed it:

The Microsoft Experience Centre in Sydney will be closing to the public on 10 May, 2025. If you’re interested in learning about our products or need support, you can always visit us at Microsoft.com. Online customer support is available to assist you with any questions you may have.

Now, with the Sydney center closed, Microsoft has only two Experience Centers open: one on 5th Avenue in New York City and one at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington. There, visitors can purchase various products, such as Surface or Xbox, participate in in-person events and workshops, get product support, and more. As of right now, there is no information on whether Microsoft plans to close the remaining two of its Experience Centers.