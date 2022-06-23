Microsoft confirms Visual Studio, .NET broken for Windows 11 Insiders, fix incoming

For a few days now, Windows 11 Insiders who develop using Visual Studio 2022 have been complaining about severe performance issues. According to user reports, some of the recent Windows 11 Insider builds including the 22H2 RTM build 22621 are affected. The issues however are not exclusive to Visual Studio and all .NET-based applications like Blazor, JetBrains Rider, among others, are affected. Form the reports, it looks like there is high CPU usage in the range of 90-100% which is causing the whole system to slow down making the apps unusable.

Microsoft though is aware of the issues and it has confirmed that the problem stems from the Windows 11 Beta Channel.

We're aware of high CPU/severe slowdown of Visual Studio and other .NET apps on (what appears to be) Windows insider builds in past 24 hours. We're actively investigating: https://t.co/10k5kkcFIC — David Kean (@davkean) June 23, 2022

It affects all apps on the machine, particularly bad for .NET-based apps.



We have fix for this - your machine should automatically pick up the fix soon. — David Kean (@davkean) June 23, 2022

The company provided a temporary workaround of switching over to the Release Preview Channel. However, that probably won't be necessary as a patch has been deployed and will be rolling out soon.

Are you developer on the Windows 11 Insider channel affected by this issue? Let us know in the comments below if the performance patch works for you.