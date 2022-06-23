Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and Game of Thrones Board Game are free on Epic

Another double giveaway has come out of Epic Games Store's freebie coffers. This time, the Supraland freebie from last week is being replaced by Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition.

As its name implies, Car Mechanic Simulator has players taking the role of a mechanic in charge of repairing, painting, tuning, and even driving over 40 cars. The title offers randomly generated missions that has players building and expanding their own "repair empire".

Here's how the studio describes its sim:

Find classic, unique cars in the new Barn Find module and Junkyard module. You can even add your self-made car in the Car Editor. Build and expand your repair service empire in this incredibly detailed and highly realistic simulation game, where attention to car detail is astonishing.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones: The Board Game is a digital adaptation of the popular Fantasy Flight Games board game of the same name. It offers Westeros' Great Houses like Stark, Lannister, Greyjoy, Baratheon, and others for players to play as in their journey to claim the Iron Throne for themselves and be the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

The setting and goals, as described by the developer, are as follows:

During the game, players spread their influence across Westeros through a combination of strategic planning, masterful diplomacy, and military might. As one of the Great Houses, will you conquer with force, forge alliances, rally your townsfolk, or cunningly coerce your way to the Iron Throne?

When not on sale, both games have $19.99 price tags attached to them. Here are the minimum requirements for the duo:

Game of Thrones: The Board Game Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2

Memory: 2 GB RAM

GPU: Graphics card with DX11 or OpenGL 3.x capabilities

Storage: 1 GB available space OS: Windows(64-bit) 7 or Newer

CPU: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

GPU: NVidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB

Storage: 20 GB available space



The Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition giveaways will occupy Epic Games Store's freebie slots until next Thursday, June 30, which is also when the next games, Iratus: Lord of the Dead and Geneforge 1 - Mutagen, will become free.