No Man's Sky is out on the Nintendo Switch on October 7, but without multiplayer

Exploring the nearly countless number of systems and worlds of No Man's Sky will soon be possible for Nintendo fans. Originally announced in February as part of a Nintendo Direct, the Switch version of the space-faring exploration and survival game now has a release date: October 7. Watch the latest gameplay snippets taken from the portable system above.

As expected, the numerous content updates developer Hello Games has put into the title over the six years it has been active will be included at release on the Switch. The most recent major addition, Outlaws, brought space piracy, solar starships, and squadrons to the title, alongside various other improvements.

While its entire universe and its procedurally generated creations are all packed into the handheld package, one caveat is the lack of multiplayer. Per Hello Games, the Switch version "will launch as a single-player experience" with development slated to continue post-launch. It's unclear if this means the popular cooperative multiplayer aspect will be included in a later update.

While performance numbers have not been shared yet, the game can be played both docked and undocked on the Switch, with the touch screen also playing a role in menus. The release opens up another avenue for fans to play No Man's Sky on the go following the official Steam Deck support that arrived only a few months ago.

No Man's Sky will be purchasable on the Nintendo e-shop and via retailers once the game goes live on October 7. Hello Games has partnered with Bandai Namco for managing the physical release. On a related note, PlayStation 5 players are getting the ability to own a physical edition of the title for the first time on that date as well.