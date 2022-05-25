Microsoft confirms Windows 11 version 22H2 RTM is build 22621

A couple of weeks ago, we heard rumors that build 22621 might a candidate for the released to manufacturers (RTM) build of Windows 11 version 22H2. However, at that time, this was just speculation because Microsoft personnel did not deny the claim on social media platforms. Now, the company has confirmed the same in official documentation.

In a Tech Community blog post intended for hardware partners, Microsoft has outlined the Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) for Windows 11 version 22H2. While the documentation isn't intended for consumers, the bit that will interest our readers is:

Windows 11, version 22H2 certification build Minimum acceptable build for Windows 11, version 22H2 certification is RTM build (i.e. 22621).

As can be seen, Microsoft has clearly noted that Windows 11 version 22H2 RTM release is build 22621.

Windows 11 build 22621 was flighted to the Beta Channel two weeks ago. As noted by Thurrott, Microsoft removed the Insider watermark from it as well, giving further credence to reports that this was indeed an RTM build. ISOs were released alongside build 22621 too.

The mention of build 22621 as RTM in official Microsoft documentation also lines up with previous reports that indicated that May 24 was going to be the sign-off RTM date for Windows 11 version 22H2. If you're interested in all the new features that the latest iteration of the OS packs, check out our detail guide on the topic here.