Microsoft confirms Windows Autopatch does not make June Patch Tuesday the last

This week saw the second Tuesday of the month and as always, Microsoft released its monthly security update referred to as B release or Patch Tuesday or Update Tuesday.

However, there has been a bit of a confusion in the community since some media outlets started referring to this June 2022 Patch Tuesday as the final one. That's because Microsoft is releasing its new Autopatch service next month in July and as such, many thought that this would be the end of Patch Tuesday as we know it.

If we search "final patch Tuesday" on Google or elsewhere, a couple of news items from popular security blogs pop up,. In fact, ever since Autopatch was released, a lot of the media space speculated on whether this was it for Patch Tuesday as we know it.

Microsoft, in a response to fellow media outlet SecurityWeek, has confirmed that this is not the case at all, thus dismissing all such concerns and reports. According to Microsoft, Patch Tuesday and Autopatch are meant to co-exist. In its Autopatch FAQ as well, the Redmond company has clarified this in detail:

Does Windows Autopatch affect Patch Tuesday? Do I have to change the way I manage updates for the devices in my organization?

Monthly security and quality updates for supported versions of the Windows and Windows Server operating systems will continue to be delivered on the second Tuesday of the month (commonly referred to Patch Tuesday or Update Tuesday) as they have been to date.



Organizations can continue to use the same processes and tools they use today—such as Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Windows Update for Business, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS)—to manage and deploy these updates.



Windows Autopatch utilizes the same tools just referenced – and leverages proven best practices backed by Microsoft experts – to provide an alternative for those organizations seeking a more automated, hands-off approach to deploying updates.

Source: SecurityWeek