Windows 10 June Patch Tuesday (KB5014699) is out — here's what's new and what's broken

It's the second Tuesday of the month which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update for May 2022 (also called "B release") on Windows 10 for the latest versions, 21H1, and 21H2. The new updates are being distributed under KB5014699, bumping up the builds to 19042.1766, 19043.1766, and 19044.1766.
You can find standalone links to download the new update on Microsoft Update Catalog at this link here.
The major highlight of the release is security updates for Windows 10 and as is generally the case, the Redmond company has also listed the known issues in the update, which is always handy. Here are the symptoms and their respective workarounds:
|Symptom
|Workaround
|
Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.
Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.
|
To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU:
If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.
|After installing the June 21, 2021 (KB5003690) update, some devices cannot install new updates, such as the July 6, 2021 (KB5004945) or later updates. You will receive the error message, "PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING".
|For more information and a workaround, see KB5005322.
|We are receiving reports that the Snip & Sketch app might fail to capture a screenshot and might fail to open using the keyboard shortcut (Windows key+shift+S). This issue occurs after installing KB5010342 (February 8, 2022) and later updates.
|We are presently investigating and will provide an update when more information is available.
Some of the older Windows 10 versions have also received updates today which have been listed below with their respective release notes (KB) linked as well as links to download them at Microsoft's Update Catalog:
|Version
|KB
|Build
|Download
|Support
|1809
|
17763.3046
|Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)
|1607
|
14393.5192
|Update Catalog
|1507
|
10240.19325
|Update Catalog
It is noteworthy here that Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 1909 reached end of servicing. Also, while not Windows 10, Microsoft has also released updates for Windows Server 2022 under KB5014678.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement