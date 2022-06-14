Windows 7 (KB5014742) and Windows 8.1 (KB5014746) June Patch Tuesday updates arrive

Microsoft has released the June Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 7 (KB5014742) and Windows 8.1 (KB5014746). Both updates bring improvements to their respective operating systems but also carry issues that you may have to use a workaround on. Without further ado, here’s what’s new.

Windows 7

Improvements

This security-only update includes new improvements for the following issue: Printing to a NUL port from a Low Integrity Level (LowIL) process application could cause printing failures.

Known issues

Symptom Next step After installing this update and restarting your device, you might receive the error, “Failure to configure Windows updates. Reverting Changes. Do not turn off your computer,” and the update might show as Failed in Update History. This is expected in the following circumstances: If you are installing this update on a device that is running an edition that is not supported for ESU. For a complete list of which editions are supported, see KB4497181.

If you do not have an ESU MAK add-on key installed and activated.

If you have purchased an ESU key and have encountered this issue, please verify you have applied all prerequisites and that your key is activated. For information on activation, please see this blog post. For information on the prerequisites, see the How to get this update section of this article. Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, "STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)". This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn’t have CSV ownership. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Windows 8.1

Improvements

This security-only update includes new improvements for the following issue: Printing to a NUL port from a Low Integrity Level (LowIL) process application could cause printing failures.

Addresses an elevation of privilege (EOP) vulnerability under CVE-2022-30154 for the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service. To become protected and functional, you must install the June 14, 2022 or later Windows update on both the application server and the file server. The application server runs the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS)-aware application that stores data on the remote Server Message Block 3.0 (or higher) shares on a file server. The file server hosts the file shares. If you don’t install the update on both machine roles, backup operations carried out by applications, which previously worked, might fail. For such failure scenarios, the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service will log FileShareShadowCopyAgent event 1013 on the file server. For more information, see KB5015527.

Known issues

Symptom Next step Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, “STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)”. This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege. Do one of the following: Perform the operation from a process that has administrator privilege.

Perform the operation from a node that doesn’t have CSV ownership. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Unlike the Windows 11 and Windows 10 updates which will be delivered through Windows Update, the updates for Windows 7 (download) and Windows 8.1 (download) are best being manually downloaded as they won’t come through Windows Update. You can also configure Windows Server Update Services to get the updates.