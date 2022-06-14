Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update (KB5014697) for June arrives

Microsoft has released its latest Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11. This update is marked as KB501469 and includes some security improvements. It also brings more quality improvements to the servicing stack to ensure reliable updates. Unfortunately, this update carries a known issue related to .NET Framework 3.5 but a workaround has been outlined.

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5014019 (released May 24, 2022) and also addresses the following issues: This update contains miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality. No additional issues were documented for this release.

Windows 11 servicing stack update – 22000.702

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues

Applies to Symptom Workaround IT admins After installing this update, some .NET Framework 3.5 apps might have issues or might fail to open. Affected apps are using certain optional components in .NET Framework 3.5, such as Windows Communication Foundation (WCF) and Windows Workflow (WWF) components. You can mitigate this issue by re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features. For instructions, please see Enable the .NET Framework 3.5 in Control Panel. Advanced users or IT admins can do this programmatically using an elevated Command Prompt (run as administrator) and running the following commands: dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:netfx3 /all dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-HTTP-Activation dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:WCF-NonHTTP-Activation

This update will be delivered via Windows Update to users. There’s no action that you need to take as it’ll be downloaded and installed automatically. If you would like to download the standalone package to install the update on offline systems, you can get it here.