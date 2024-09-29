Microsoft Copilot gets a major upgrade with new UI, Copilot daily, and more

Today, Neowin noticed that Microsoft has begun rolling out a completely redesigned Copilot experience to users globally. Sporting a fresh, modern, and sleek user interface, the new Copilot is simpler than ever. As shown in the screenshot, the updated homepage now features informational blocks to guide users, along with a floating text box at the bottom for entering queries and accessing past conversations. While the core functionality remains unchanged, this new design provides a more streamlined and intuitive user experience.

Copilot now supports both light ("Day") and dark ("Night") themes, catering to individual preferences. Users can interact with Copilot in various ways: by typing text prompts, uploading images with accompanying descriptions, or even using voice commands.

Speaking of voice commands, Copilot now offers four distinct voices:

Meadow

Wave

Grove

Canyon

These voices enhance the user experience, especially with the brand-new "Copilot Daily" feature.

Copilot Daily is an innovative, voice-based feature that uses AI to generate personalized daily updates. It starts with general information and then proceeds to deliver news from popular sources, including Reuters. Users can tap on the news source to open the corresponding article for further reading. Concluding in just 5 minutes with a friendly "Thanks for tuning in today, see you again tomorrow" message, Copilot Daily is designed to be a quick and engaging way to stay informed. Microsoft seems to envision it as a daily ritual for users to get their news fix, potentially becoming a key feature that attracts and retains users.

Earlier this year, Microsoft created a new AI division led by Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Inflection AI. The redesigned Copilot appears to be the work of this new team, as it bears a resemblance to Inflection AI's Pi.

Microsoft Copilot redesign

With its fresh look and new features, the revamped Copilot aims to enhance user experience and engagement, potentially making it an indispensable tool for daily updates and information. You can access to new Copilot experience by visiting copilot.microsoft.com.